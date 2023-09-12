TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old boy was charged with shooting another teenager in Tampa last week.

According to a release from the Tampa Police Department, officers were called to E. Seneca Ave. and E. Jasmine Ave. on Sept. 7 for a reported shooting.

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was located a few blocks away. He is expected to survive his injuries.

Officers arrested the 13-year-old suspect on Sunday near the area where the shooting happened. He was allegedly carrying a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

The teenager was charged with two counts of minor in possession of a weapon, two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon.

Tampa police are still investigating the incident.