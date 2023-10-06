PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — You can enjoy some family fun outside this weekend by going to the 12th Annual Fox Squirrel Corn Maze in Plant City.

Every year, thousands of visitors try to find their way through the rows of corn.

“If you go through it successfully, and you don’t make any mistakes, which is impossible, it’s a mile so you gotta be really committed,” Fox Squirrel Corn Maze Event Coordinator Lisa Stewart said.

Besides the maze, Stewart said visitors can take pictures in the pumpkin house and pumpkin patch.

“You’re definitely going to want to leave with a pumpkin in hand. You can decorate your front porch. We have corn stalks for sale which have been really popular,” she said.

The family-friendly event includes hayrides, games, a corn pit, and a jump pad,

Camel rides and bouquet-making are also available for an additional charge.

Food trucks will also be on-site if families want to grab a bite or a refreshing drink.

“We have caramel apples, apple cider,” Stewart said. “We have a new pumpkin spice funnel cake, I cannot wait to try it.”

Fox Squirrel Corn Maze is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends throughout during the Halloween season; Oct. 7th and 8th, Oct. 14th and 15th, Oct. 21st and 22nd, Oct. 28th and 29th, and November 4th and 5th.

General admission is $12 and children under three years of age are free. Click here to buy tickets online.