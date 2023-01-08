TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A child was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Tampa on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to a home on East 111th Street just before 2:00 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

Officers found a 12-year-old dead with a gunshot wound inside the home. They also found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to their upper body. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

Tampa police said the two injured children did not live at the home and there were “additional juveniles” present at the time of the shooting. The agency said that based on their preliminary investigation, there were no adults in the home at the time and the incident does not appear to be random.

Detectives are still interviewing the other children who were in the home, in addition to an adult guardian who lives there, according to the Tampa Police Department.