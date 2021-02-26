12-year-old girl accused of selling stun-guns at Tampa middle school

TAMPA (WFLA) – An 12-year-old Tampa student is facing charges this afternoon after she sold stun-guns at Coleman Middle School.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a staff member at the school alerted the administration that the student had brought the stun-guns on campus.

A School Resource Officer removed the student from class and she admitted to purchasing five electric stun-guns online and brought them to school to sell to other students later adding that she had sold three stun-guns on Feb. 25.

The girl was found to be in possession of two black Vipertek stun-guns. Police say there was no threat made to any individual or the school itself.

She was taken to the juvenile assessment center, charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Tampa police say three stun-guns have still not been located at this time.