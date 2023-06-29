TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa’s rich history dates all the way back to 1513 when Spanish explorer Ponce de Leon first arrived in the bay’s warm waters. Nearly 385 years later, a series of photographs would capture what life was like after the first American settlers planted their roots.

According to the City of Tampa, the area grew steadily after the territory became part of the United States in 1845 in spite of the blockade and Federal occupation during the Civil War.

By 1884, Henry B. Plant’s railroad extension to the Hillsborough River expanded access to new areas, and his lavish new hotels attracted visitors and money.

The Tampa Bay and the Hillsborough River are the main reasons why Tampa achieved its commercial success.

“When phosphates were discovered nearby in the late 1880s, the resulting mining and shipping industries prompted a boom of growth and wealth that lasted through the 1890s,” the city said. “Tampa’s port is now the seventh largest in the nation.”

The following photos are just a few of the hundreds that documented what life was like throughout the late 1800s and 1900s:

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

The stereograph above shows the Fourth Artillery, Light Battery, U.S.A., Camp firing “field guns” during a training exercise in Tampa, circa 1898.

(Library of Congress)

This photo shows soldiers with the Eighth U.S. Infantry, moving camp from Tampa, circa 1898.

(Library of Congress)

In this picture, American soldiers load “transports” which depart the Tampa Bay en route to Cuba, circa 1898.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

On April 4, 1903, then President Theodore Roosevelt is pictured standing in the shade of a tent with two men inside as his Rough Riders occupy Tampa.

(“National Child Labor Committee (Lewis Hine photographs) via the Library of Congress)

There are almost no hands under 20 years of age working in this Union Shop of 60 employees in January 1909. The conditions inside the Cigarmakers Tierra del Laga Cigar Co. are what the labor organizations strive for. One-third of the cigarmakers in Tampa are Union men.

(Library of Congress)

On Jan. 28, 1909, a group of 10 small boys and girls is photographed as they fall behind on work in the Tampa Cigar Box Factory — a bad mark on their reputations.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

This panorama looking west from the now-demolished Mugge Building shows the Hillsborough River and the South Tampa skyline. Photo taken circa 1913.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

This panorama looking north shows the City of Tampa skyline on Feb. 15, 1913.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

A panoramic picture shows the waterfront views along the Hillsborough River in Tampa, circa 1913. Nearly 75 years later, the Tampa Riverwalk would open in this location.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

In this stereograph dated Feb. 26, 1926, crowds of people watch as a ‘pirate ship’ sails toward the port of Tampa to celebrate the Gasparilla Carnival.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

That same day, John Martin, then governor of Florida, is pictured cruising in a convertible during the Gasparilla Carnival Parade.

(Library of Congress Prints and Photographs Division Washington, D.C. 20540 USA)

The iconic Tampa City Hall, a classical “layer cake” building, stands at 315 East Kennedy Boulevard, in 1981. The building was completed in 1915.

(WFLA image)

In this bonus photo taken Nov. 9, 2021, the City of Tampa dazzles the horizon at sunset, welcoming people of all ages who seek to escape the worries and winters of wherever they come from.

To learn more about the history behind the City of Tampa, visit Tampa.gov.