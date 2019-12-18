’12 Dogs of Christmas’ campaign aims to find animals forever homes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- You’ve heard about the 12 days of Christmas but what about the 12 dogs of Christmas?

Photographer Allie Serrano is using her skills behind the lens in hopes of creating a Christmas miracle for 12 dogs at the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

“If we could get all of these dogs adopted that would be amazing. It is such a good thing to do,” said Serrano.

Serrano took portraits of the pups and placed them on Facebook along with a tale of who they are and why you should bring them home just in time for the holiday.

“We told a story from the animal’s point of view so it kind of warms your heart when you read it and you get to know the animal a little bit before you come to meet them.”

The dogs featured are all considered to be at extreme risk.

“A lot of them have been here over 100 days. We aren’t built to be a long-term facility,” said Lauryn Postiglione, Program Coordinator for Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. “Shelters are supposed to be short term facilities to find pets new homes. Our goal is to get these guys that have been here a long time out to the public. Get people to come and see them and get them home for the holidays. It will make them happier.”

All twelve dogs have their shots, are spay/neutered, chipped and have tags. Their adoption fees have been underwritten by 21st Century Financial in Tampa.

“I promise myself that if there are some that are not adopted before Christmas…I will take one,” said Serrano.

Are you ready to adopt? If so, visit Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center. For more information about Allie Serrano, please visit her website.