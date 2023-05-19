TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Twelve people were arrested in an undercover human trafficking sting at a local hotel, according to Hillsborough County deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it conducted its undercover operation targeting those looking to purchase sex from sex workers on May 16 and May 17.

The sheriff’s office worked in tandem with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to apprehend the suspects.

“We will not tolerate human trafficking in our county,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “By apprehending individuals involved in the purchase of sexual acts, we are sending a clear message that these illicit activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to protecting the victims and holding the perpetrators accountable.”

Credit: HCSO

Deputies said Among those arrested during the operation was Brandon Martinez, 28. Martinez was on probation in Polk County for Escape From Custody.

Another suspect was 36-year-old Charles Fowler Jr, a registered sex offender. The sheriff’s office said Fowler was on an ankle monitor for charges of human trafficking, including lewd lascivious battery, impregnation of a child, procuring a minor for prostitution, and use of a child to promote sexual performance.