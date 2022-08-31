TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa’s iconic J.C. Newman Cigar Company has added a new, historic box of cigars to the three-level cigar museum at its El Reloj cigar factory.

The first-edition salesman’s sampler of 100 Cuesta Rey Ponce de Leon cigars, dated Feb, 24, 1906, are now on display at the museum.

The case contains five cigars, each of 20 vitolas. It was used by a traveling salesman to introduce Cuesta Rey’s new Ponce de Leon cigars to retailers, according to the cigar company.

The cigars are in perfect condition and are perfectly smokable after being store for more than a century in a dry, dark Texas basement, J.C. Newman Cigar Company said.

(Courtesy: J.C. Newman Cigar Company)

(Courtesy: J.C. Newman Cigar Company)

(Courtesy: J.C. Newman Cigar Company)

(Courtesy: J.C. Newman Cigar Company)

(Courtesy: J.C. Newman Cigar Company)

The cigars will be preserved and displayed in the museum.

Located at 2701 N 16th Street in Tampa, El Reloj is the last operating cigar factory in Ybor City, the “Cigar City” of Tampa. Experiences can be booked online, including a factory tour and a hand-rolling class.

The museum is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.