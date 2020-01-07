115-plus grave sites found on property purchased by restaurant group in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least 115 probable graves from the Zion Cemetery were discovered on Florida Avenue property being developed by the Columbia Restaurant Group.

The restaurant company, which purchased the land in 2016, said it will cease development on the property and are looking for a land swap or sale that would ensure permanent protection and preservation of the cemetery.

Founded in 1901, the Zion Cemetery is believed to be Tampa’s first African American burial ground. It was removed from city maps after 1925.

“We said from the beginning that we would do the right thing,” said Richard Gonzmart, fourth-generation president and “caretaker” of the Columbia Restaurant Group. “And this is the right thing. Let them rest in peace.”

The restaurant company originally planned to develop and operate a non-profit culinary school for at-risk high school students on that land, but will now move locations.

