TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Over 100 people were pulled over during an eight-hour street racing sting in Hillsborough County Saturday evening.

“Operation Flex,” which saw law enforcement from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Tampa Police Department targeted street racing crimes on Saturday, May 13.

In total, authorities made 110 stops, issued 14 citations, and 52 warnings. Eight people were arrested.

“Tampa Bay law enforcement is sending a loud and resounding message; we are not going to tolerate this type of reckless behavior in our community,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Operations like these are essential to the safety and well-being of our community, which is always our top priority.”

Among those arrested were 33-year-old Devon Aro for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin for possession of Fentanyl, Acetaminophen, and Oxycodone, and 52-year-old Sidney Baker, for felon in possession of a concealed weapon, violation of probation.

“The purpose of Operation Flex was to discourage individuals from attending or participating in street racing events,” HCSO said in a release. “Another crucial aim of the operation was to curb the influx of individuals outside Hillsborough County who engage in unlawful activities, thereby endangering the local citizens.”