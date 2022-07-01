Levi Stock on far left (Photo courtesy of the Stock family)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) — An 11-year-old boy remained hospitalized Friday after being struck by lightning while out boating in the Tampa Bay area Thursday evening, according to a person who knows the family.

Daniel Butson, the lead pastor at FishHawk Fellowship Church, identified the boy who was struck as Levi Stock. According to Butson, Stock’s vitals are “good” as he remains at Tampa General Hospital, where he was taken Thursday as a trauma alert.

The boy suffered “immense pain” from the strike, Butson said. He added that the boy is responding but doctors told the family the next 24 to 48 hours are critical.

According to Butson, the family was out boating on the bay when Levi was struck directly by the lightning. The boy was struck in the back and it went through his foot, knocking him off the boat.

Levi’s dad jumped into the water to save him and performed CPR until medics arrived, according to the pastor.

No one else was injured.

The family said they are thankful, according to Butson, but don’t know what will happen next.