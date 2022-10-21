TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is celebrating a major milestone on Friday, seeing the 100,000th pet saved at the Michael S. Merrill Pet Resource Center since 2012.

The county committed to improving the live-release rate at the shelter a decade ago.

In 2012, the euthanasia rate at the shelter was very high, with about 12,000 dogs and cats euthanized that year, nearly two-thirds of the pets brought to the shelter.

Today, the Pet Resource Center’s live-release rate is above 90 percent, among the highest in the nation, according to the county.

Many factors and changes went in to improving the live-release rate at the Pet Resource Center, including the creation of a pet support team to help residents keep their pets rather than turn them in to the shelter. Team members work to resolve issues with pet behavior, provide food and other supplies and help arrange medical care.

A foster program has also been established at the shelter, allowing residents to take pets home for as little as a week. The program helps clear shelter space and helps provide information about a pet. The county said many pets have been adopted by the foster parent or their friends or families.

Other factors including quick spaying/neutering to allow pets to go home faster, allowing residents to virtually view all available dogs and cats online and more.