TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 100 flights were delayed Thursday at Tampa International Airport, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking website.

“Due to thunderstorms across Florida, some flights in and out of TPA may be delayed,” the airport said in a statement.

The most delayed flights were Southwest Airlines, with 43 delays. Delta Air Lines had 22 delayed flights, while Frontier and American Airlines had 13 and 14 delayed flights, respectively, according to FlightAware. United Airlines had 13 delays.

Two JetBlue flights were canceled, but no other airlines had canceled flights as of 3:20 p.m., according to FlightAware.

Passengers should check with their airline directly for the most up-to-date flight information.

Numbers last updated at 3:29 p.m.