TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police charged a man with DUI manslaughter after they said he caused a motor scooter crash that ended up killing a 10-year-old boy and seriously injuring himself.

Officers said they were called to a crash near a Neighborhood Walmart on West Hillsborough Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

According to police, Yordanis Leyva, 37, was operating a motor scooter along with a 10-year-old boy sitting in front of him.

A release from the Tampa Police Department said Leyva made a wide turn into a gas station at the Walmart, causing him and the child to fall into oncoming traffic.

“Both individuals were run over by an oncoming vehicle whose driver did not see them in time to stop,” the statement said.

Leyva and the child were taken to a local hospital, but the child did not survive. As of this report, the 37-year-old was still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said Leyva was at fault for the crash because he was intoxicated. He now faces charges of DUI Manslaughter and driving with a suspended license involving death.

Both the suspect and the 10-year-old were known to each other, but police did not explicitly describe the relationship between the two.