LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

10-year-old boy found dead after deputies called to Tampa home for shooting

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The death of a 10-year-old boy is under investigation in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies say they were called to a home on Dreisler Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies say they found a 10-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman says the 10-year-old suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot and they are trying to figure out how a gun came into play.

The spokeswoman says there were adults inside the home, as well as an older sibling, and deputies are trying to figure out where the gun came from.

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiners Office to determine a cause of death

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss