10-year-old boy found dead after deputies called to Tampa home for shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The death of a 10-year-old boy is under investigation in Tampa.

Hillsborough County deputies say they were called to a home on Dreisler Street just after 4:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies say they found a 10-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman says the 10-year-old suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot and they are trying to figure out how a gun came into play.

The spokeswoman says there were adults inside the home, as well as an older sibling, and deputies are trying to figure out where the gun came from.

The sheriff’s office is working with the State Attorney’s Office and Medical Examiners Office to determine a cause of death

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

