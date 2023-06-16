TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A dogfighting operation was shut down after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered an arena in Tampa Bay.

Authorities said suspects would gather around to wager on animals in the fighting ring. During the investigation, it was revealed that a Tampa Bay suspect would purchase, sell, possess, train, and transport dogs for participation in dog fighting.

HSI special agents rescued 10 dogs, obtained seven phones, and arrested one suspect.

“It’s reprehensible these criminals would take advantage of these incredibly strong dogs and use them as money-making machines,” HSI Tampa Supervisory Special Agent Phillip Chaves said. “We are very proud of the law enforcement partnerships we have to rescue these dogs from animals who would spill their blood for sport and money.”

HSI continues to conduct digital forensic examinations for the investigation.