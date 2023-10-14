TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ten people were arrested in Tampa Friday night as local law enforcement cracked down to stop street racing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies and the Tampa Police Department conducted Operation “Trick No Treats” to stop racing meets in the local area.

Deputies said they stopped and arrested “a large crowd of street takeover violators” who blocked off the intersection of North Obrien Street and West Laurel Street.

In total, there were 25 traffic stops made, 25 citations issues, and 10 arrests ranging from DUIs and child endangerment to felony fleeing. Four vehicles were also impounded for 30 days, according to a release

The sheriff’s office said a ghost gun, a type of untraceable firearm that can be assembled at home, was found fully loaded during an arrest.

“Last night’s operation vividly demonstrates the perils of illegal street takeovers, endangering not just the reckless participants, but also the innocent bystanders,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We will not stand for this type of menacing behavior in our county, which is why I am beyond proud of our our team who all displayed extraordinary dedication, swiftly intervening to stop these illegal activities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said if you see any instances of street racing, call 813-247-8200.