TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is in custody after a shooting that left a man critically injured in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood of Tampa.

The shooting happened in the area of N. Brooks Street and E. Yukon Street sometime Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical, but stable condition, and that a person is in custody.

Police have blocked off the intersection for their investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.