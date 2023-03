TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Ybor City.

A police spokesperson confirmed to 8 On Your Side that the shooting happened in the area of 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

According to police, one person was shot, but they were stabilized.

No arrests have been announced as of yet. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (813) 231-6130.

