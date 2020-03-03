1 person taken to hospital following hazmat situation in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has been taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after a construction worker hit a gas line in Tampa.

According to officials with Tampa Fire Rescue, the gas leak occurred at a construction site in the area of North Highland Avenue in Tampa.

A Tampa police officer on scene said the rupture caused flames to shoot up between two buildings.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

