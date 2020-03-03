1 person taken to hospital following hazmat situation in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person has been taken to a local hospital as a trauma alert after a construction worker hit a gas line in Tampa.
According to officials with Tampa Fire Rescue, the gas leak occurred at a construction site in the area of North Highland Avenue in Tampa.
A Tampa police officer on scene said the rupture caused flames to shoot up between two buildings.
The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.
LATEST POSTS
- Live Blog: Sanders hopes to keep momentum through Super Tuesday
- Senators question health officials on coronavirus plans
- UPS worker accused of planning mass shooting had 20,000 rounds of ammo, police say
- Coronavirus in Florida: How it stacks up against flu
- North Carolina identifies first case of coronavirus, governor says