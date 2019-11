TAMPA (WFLA) — A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting near an AutoZone in Tampa Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near 3717 E. Hillsborough Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

The police department said the shooting was not random, and that the shooter and victim likely knew each other.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting did not happen inside the AutoZone.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: