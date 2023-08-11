TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Six people, five of them teenage boys, were arrested after a string of vehicle burglaries in Hillsborough County, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Wedenesday, residents in Fish Hawk and Riverview reported that vehicles were being broken into in the neighborhoods.

Deputies said within six hours, the alleged thieves targetted over 10 vehicles and stole a firearm, two Kia Optimas, and a Cadillac ATS from Tampa. According to a release, the vehicles were unlocked.

The six suspects were caught after their vehicles struck a curb in Citrus Park, leading to a footchase that crossed several properties.

According to the sheriff’s office, three of the suspects hid in a shed while another three were apprehended near the vehicles they stole.

“Let these arrests be a reminder that our deputies will always catch those who believe they can outrun teamHCSO,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The action of these criminals not only endangered lives on our roads but displayed a blatant disregard for the law and the well-being of our community.”

The adult suspect was identified as Herman Tyson, 18. He was charged with seven counts of armed burglary of conveyance , grand theft motor vehicle, loiter and prowling, and contributing to the delinquiency of a minor.

The other suspects were teens with ages ranging between 15 and 17 years old.