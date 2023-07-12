TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A person was killed in a house fire late Tuesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue said it was called to a home on North Dixon Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home.

Firefighters said the fire was under control in 15 minutes.

Crews said one person was found dead inside the home after they were unable to escape the fire.

Investigators from Tampa Fire Rescue, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Tampa Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire.