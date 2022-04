TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said they are investigating a fatal shooting at Score’s Gentlemen’s Club on North Dale Mabry Highway.

Police responded to the call around 1:50 a.m. A release from the department said two individuals got into an argument in the parking lot that escalated after shots were fired.

One person was killed at the scene, according to police.

The other person involved is cooperating with investigators.

We will update this story as new details become available.