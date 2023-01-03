TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) — Temple Terrace police said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday.

The Temple Terrace Police Department said it responded to the shooting on North 52nd Street at around 8:08 p.m.

There, they found a person who was shot multiple times in the upper body. The victim was taken to AdventHealth Tampa where they later died.

Information on the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Officers ask anyone with information on the shooting to call them at 813-989-7110.