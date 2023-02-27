TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left someone injured early Monday morning.

A police spokesperson said officers got a ShotSpotter notification of an incident on North 55th Street, just south of Trinity Chapel Christian Fellowship Church. ShotSpotter is a type of gun detection system used by the Tampa Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a victim who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the victim was alert and speaking at the time.

The investigation is still in progress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.