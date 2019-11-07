Woman injured in shooting at Brandon apartment complex

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting at a Brandon apartment complex has left a woman hospitalized.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of gunshots coming from the Westchester Apartments in Brandon.

When deputies arrived they located a woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Brandon Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. Check back for updates on this story as it develops.

