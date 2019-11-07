Live Now
2019 Elections: Results from Tampa Bay

Woman injured in shooting at Brandon apartment complex

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A shooting at a Brandon apartment complex has left a woman hospitalized.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of gunshots coming from the Westchester Apartments in Brandon.

When deputies arrived they located a woman with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Brandon Hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. Check back for updates on this story as it develops.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss