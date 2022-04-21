TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A new survey revealed the startling impact inflation is having on Floridians.

A USF survey showed inflation is making it tougher for Floridians to afford the necessities. Almost half of Floridians said inflation has impacted their ability to pay essential bills.

Nearly 25% said they’re having a hard time keeping up with rent or mortgage payments.

“For everyday people, it’s a very serious, serious situation,” said Stephen Overton, Financial Advisor, Ameriprise Financial Services.

According to the survey, 77% said inflation has impacted their grocery spending.

“Every time they put a steak on the conveyor belt at Winn-Dixie or whatever, they realize wait a minute, look how much this is costing me,” Overton said.

Experts have said the sticker shock will have a major impact on spending. Overton recommends using the envelope system to help budget.

“You say, here’s what I’m bringing home for the month, I’m going to put a certain amount of real currency in this envelope for food, currency in this envelope for restaurant, and put in this envelope for gas,” Overton said. “You have to be able to see the money leaving in order to psychologically make the adjustment. It just winds up being much more careful spending.”

Overton said there are other ways to curb spending.

“I would really consider putting off big purchases, I would consider buying in bulk and I would consider to be willing to negotiate or even barter,” he said.

With no relief in sight, USF experts hope this survey gets the attention of lawmakers.

“Hopefully they can take a look at this data and maybe make some decisions kind of help take this burden off of so many people,” said Christina Stevens, Associate Director of Development for USF Libraries.

Nearly one in three Floridians (35%) noted their current household income does not support the cost of renting or buying a home in the state.

An overwhelming 87% of Floridians pointed to supply chain issues as either “very” or “somewhat responsible” for the inflation being experienced by Floridians right now, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic (83%), and increased federal spending (73%).

In general, Floridians appear to be dissatisfied with the federal government’s management of inflation so far.

The survey included a representative sample of 600 Floridians, fielded from March 31 to April 12, 2022. Results are reported with a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error +/-4 %.