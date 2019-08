TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was injured in a shooting in Tampa early Friday morning, according to police.

Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of North Armenia Avenue at about 1:20 a.m..

They said one person was transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

