WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was hospitalized after they crashed into a concrete mixer truck in Wimauma Friday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver was heading west on SR-674 at 5:35 a.m. when their Corvette got in the truck’s path.

At the time, the truck was slowing down for another vehicle that was turning left onto CR-579, according to a release.

Troopers said the Corvette hit the truck almost head-on, seriously injuring the driver. The driver was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital for treatment.

At this time, the identity of the injured driver is not known. Troopers said the driver of the concrete mixer truck was not injured.