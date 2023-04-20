TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that unfolded at a Tampa nursing center Thursday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with News Channel 8 that two employees at The Bristol at Tampa Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, located at 1818 E. Fletcher Avenue in Tampa, were involved in an altercation around 9:18 a.m.

That’s when one employee shot the other, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

(WFLA)

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or if the shots were fired inside or outside of the building. New Channel 8 is working to gather additional information.

