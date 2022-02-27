1 dead, several injured in downtown Tampa shooting, police say

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting late Sunday evening just outside the Bello Bar and Kitchen in downtown Tampa.

Witnesses told 8 On Your Side a fight broke out between two men at the restaurant, located near the intersection of E Cass Street and North Franklin Street.

Witnesses said shots were fired, prompting people to rush for cover inside the restaurant.

The Tampa Police Department confirmed one man was killed and several others injured during the incident.

