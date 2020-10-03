1 dead in shooting at Tampa apartment complex

TAMPA (WFLA) — Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex that left one person dead Friday night.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Mar Bella Apartments on North 15th Street for reports of gunshots. Deputies learned that multiple individuals were seen fighting in the parking lot before the sound of gunshots.

An adult man was found dead in the parking lot. A vehicle, being driven by a Door Dash delivery worker, was hit in the process. The driver was not injured.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information that can assist deputies in locating a suspect, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

