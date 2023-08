TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after a home caught on fire around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The Tampa Police Department responded to the report of the fire in the 2500 block of East Chelsea Street.

Upon arrival, the home was completely engulfed in flames. Tampa Fire Rescue was able to extinguish the fire.

One person, identified as an adult female, was found dead inside the home.

Officers don’t suspect there to be a criminal component to the incident. This remains an ongoing investigation.