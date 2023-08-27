TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One man is dead in a homicide that occurred in Borrell Park on Sunday, according to Tampa police.

The homicide allegedly stemmed from an altercation between two men.

When officers arrived, the victim was found with upper body trauma. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim died

Police discovered that the victim, a black male in his early 30s, was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect a black male around the same age.

Their identities have not been released.

Officers do not believe this to be a random act. They are working to develop leads to locate and arrest the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding criminal investigations is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or report anonymously at crimestopperstb.com.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.