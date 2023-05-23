HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A four-vehicle crash has left a 26-year-old man dead, and two injured in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Surveillance video shows two cars traveling southbound on US-41, north of South 16th Avenue in the center lane at a high speed. Another vehicle, traveling eastbound on South 16th Avenue, attempted to take a left turn into the path of the two traveling vehicles.

One of the southbound vehicles hit the eastbound car, splitting it in half. The impact sent the back half of the vehicle into the northbound lanes and the front half overturning into the southbound lanes.

The FHP said the collision rotated one of the vehicles to the center turn lane, crashing into a trailer.

The driver of the split car died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle in the foreground of the video, that was traveling at high speeds with the other car, is asked to call Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.