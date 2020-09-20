1 dead following apartment complex shooting in Tampa, deputies investigating

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday afternoon at a Tampa apartment complex.

According to deputies, HCSO received a 911 call around 2:30 p.m. about a shooting that had just happened at the Coopers Pond Apartments located on Fountain Mist Drive.

Once deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said they found a shooting victim within one of the apartments. The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The suspect fled from the scene, deputies say.

“Our deputies are looking for any witnesses who may have heard or seen something about what led to this shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While our deputies continue their investigation, it is believed that the suspect and victim knew each other, and there is no threat to the public at this time.”

If you have information about the suspect or this incident, please call HCSO at 813-247-8200. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

