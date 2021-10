TAMPA (WFLA) – A 16-year-old is dead after a drug deal gone wrong in Brandon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to Lake Champman Drive just before 9:30 p.m., for reports of a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived they found the 16-year-old dead. Deputies do not believe there is a threat to the community at this time.

No known suspects are known at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200