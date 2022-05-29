TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly shooting at a Tampa nightclub took the life of one person early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the Blue Lounge nightclub shortly before 3 a.m. after a shooting happened between two parties.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one fatality in the shooting so far. At this time, deputies have closed Waters Avenue from Lois Avenue to just east of Manhattan Avenue while they investigate.

“Our detectives are currently working to determine the events that led up to this deadly shooting,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “I am urging anyone with information to contact us immediately at 813-247-8200.”