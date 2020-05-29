Breaking News
Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Temple Terrace

Hillsborough County

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a woman was shot after initiating an unprovoked attack on a Temple Terrace police officer.

According to Temple Terrace police, the shooting happened at Temple Terrace City Hall and for unknown reasons, after requesting help from an officer, the unidentified woman attacked the officer with a large knife.

The officer shot the woman and was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, deputies say. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

The Temple Terrace Police Department is currently working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Office to investigate the incident.

