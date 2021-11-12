1 dead after fire burns down Tampa mobile home

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Tampa late Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly before midnight, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a blaze in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on 14011 North Nebraska Avenue.

Officials said one person escaped without injury and another was found deceased. The mobile home was a total loss. An adjacent home suffered superficial damage.

Officials said the Red Cross will assist the resident who was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss