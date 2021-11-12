1 dead after fire burns down Tampa mobile home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person has died after a fire ripped through a mobile home in Tampa late Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly before midnight, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to a blaze in the Lazy Acres Mobile Home Park on 14011 North Nebraska Avenue.

Officials said one person escaped without injury and another was found deceased. The mobile home was a total loss. An adjacent home suffered superficial damage.

Officials said the Red Cross will assist the resident who was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.