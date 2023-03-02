TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died Thursday when a vehicle drove off a Selmon Expressway exit ramp and crashed into a Tampa apartment complex.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the vehicle was exiting the Selmon Expressway toward Eastbound Gandy Boulevard when it crashed through a guardrail and came to rest near the parking lot of the Lighthouse Bay Apartments.

Officers said the driver died at the scene.

The Selmon Expressway upper deck eastbound Gandy Boulevard exit was closed as crews clear the scene.

Commuters are asked to find alternate routes as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.