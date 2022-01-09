1 killed in 4-vehicle wreck in Hillsborough County; driver charged with DUI manslaughter

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Valrico man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge Sunday morning after a 4-vehicle wreck killed a man and injured four other people, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers said around 3:18 a.m., Michael Sean Jones, 39, was driving a pickup truck east on SR-60 toward US-301 when he ran a red light, hitting the side of another pickup truck passing through the intersection.

The impact caused Jones’ truck to spin across the intersection and hit an SUV and a sedan that were stopped for the red light, according to the FHP. The second pickup truck, driven by a 44-year-old man from Wimauma, also spun across the road before hitting a utility pole.

The FHP report said the 44-year-old man was killed in the wreck. Jones, the driver of the SUV, and the two occupants of the sedan suffered minor injuries.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of SR-60 until 9:14 a.m., according to troopers.

Jones was later booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

