HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and three others were taken to a hospital after crashing into a tree in Hillsborough County.

Deputies said the crash happened on Sligh Avenue early Monday.

The conditions of the three people involved in the crash were not immediately available.

Slight Avenue was shut down in both directions between North Gomez Avenue and Piccadilly Court due to the crash.

No other details were available.