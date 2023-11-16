TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Investigators are questioning a person of interest after a shooting that left one person dead and two people injured in the Palm River-Clair Mel area of Hillsborough County, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday in front of the Git-N-Go convenience store on 7802 Rideout Road.

WFLA

According to deputies, one person died at the scene, and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are currently undergoing surgery at Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies said they were questioning a “person of interest” who was at the scene and told deputies he was involved in the shooting.

“This violent scene unfolded within feet of an elementary and middle school,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This disregard for human safety, especially our children, is infuriating. Our detectives and deputies will get to the bottom of this crime.”

Clair-Mel Elementary School and Dowdell Middle Magnet School both went into “lock-in” status following the incident, but the “lock-in” has since been lifted.

It’s still unclear exactly what led to the shooting. The sheriff’s office said their investigation was ongoing.