TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deadly shooting in Tampa’s College Hills neighborhood killed one person and injured two others, according to the Tampa Police Department..

Authorities said the shots rang out after 1 a.m. on North 28th Street.

The two injured individuals were taken to the hospital. At this time, it is not known what their condition is.

Investigators said around 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting for a memorial in honor of someone who died in a car crash earlier this month.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.

The News Channel 8 crew on scene counted dozens of evidence markers at the scene.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers or call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.