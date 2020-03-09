2 dead, 1 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

TAMPA (WFLA) — Two people are dead and one other person is injured following a shooting in Tampa Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred near the corner of North Orleans Avenue and West Waters Avenue around 2:32 p.m.

According to the Tampa Police Department, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s have died while the third victim is currently in stable condition at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Police said the shooting was a random act with no ongoing threat to the public and are not saying how the three are related.

This story will be updated.

LATEST STORIES: