TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and two others were hospitalized after a West Tampa home caught on fire.

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the 3400 block of Beach Street at around 8:53 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews said the home was 50% covered in heavy smoke and flames, coming from the carport.

Neighbors told fire rescue that there may be people inside the home. Firefighters were able to find two people inside and pull them out.

After 45 minutes, crews put out the fire. No firefighters were injured.

A total of three victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and evaluation, fire rescue said.

However, one victim died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.