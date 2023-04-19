TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One person died and another was injured after a shooting at a Tampa apartment building.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller reported shots fired at the Palms at Sand Lake apartments around 7:25 p.m.

Deputies said they found multiple victims at the scene. One person was taken to AdventHealth with non-life-threatening injuries. Another person was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it will give an update on the shooting around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.