HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a suspect responsible for a homicide that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Plant City.

The sheriff’s department said there was a shooting at a birthday party on Branch Forbes Road around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday.

A man in his 40s was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured person was transferred to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to the hand.

Deputies said 10 people were attending the party when gunshots were fired.

The department believes to have one suspect and is looking to track them down.

“There is never a reason for a joyous occasion to turn violent,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Our unrelenting detectives will now work this case tirelessly until the suspect is apprehended and held accountable for this tragedy.”

This remains an ongoing investigation.

